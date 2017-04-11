Pittsburgh Post-Gazett: Sorrow in Som...

Pittsburgh Post-Gazett: Sorrow in Somalia a " Famine on rise, along with US military force

Two items of news from Somalia - the Trump administration lowering the level of accountability for U.S. bomb and drone attacks, and the onset of famine - are not unrelated. The country has been the site of civil war, enhanced by intense international involvement, since 1991 when the late dictator, Mohammed Siad Barre, fled Mogadishu, the capital, and went into exile.

Chicago, IL

