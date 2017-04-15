Pentagon readies largest deployment i...

Pentagon readies largest deployment in Somalia since Black Hawk Down

2 hrs ago Read more: UPI

The U.S. military authorized an additional 40 ground troops be deployed in Somalia, the largest presence in the African country since the 1993 incident known as Black Hawk Down. The Pentagon said 40 soldiers from the Fort Campbell, Ky.,-based 101st Airborne Division would be deployed to Somalia to help assist the fledgling central government's armed forces with logistical training and support in its ongoing fight against the terrorist group al-Shabab.

