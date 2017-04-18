One man's fight to stay in Canada
Abdoul Abdi is escorted from a courtroom at Halifax provincial court on Dec. 24, 2013. Abdi's sister, Fatouma Alyaan, says the deportation of her brother is unfair.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10)
|Mar 27
|Guido
|157
|Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh...
|Mar '17
|Texxy
|1
|It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U...
|Mar '17
|Texxy the Indepen...
|12
|Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som...
|Feb '17
|lol
|1
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10)
|May '16
|Abdellasharif
|188
|Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12)
|Apr '16
|Dacar
|14
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC