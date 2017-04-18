One man's fight to stay in Canada

One man's fight to stay in Canada

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

Abdoul Abdi is escorted from a courtroom at Halifax provincial court on Dec. 24, 2013. Abdi's sister, Fatouma Alyaan, says the deportation of her brother is unfair.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10) Mar 27 Guido 157
News Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh... Mar '17 Texxy 1
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som... Feb '17 lol 1
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10) May '16 Abdellasharif 188
News Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12) Apr '16 Dacar 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,261 • Total comments across all topics: 280,435,581

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC