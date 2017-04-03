Mortar attack kills three, wounds five in Somali capital: police, ambulance services

Mortar attack kills three, wounds fiv...

Mortar shells fired into homes in the Somali capital of Mogadishu has killed three people and wounded five, police and ambulance services said on Friday, a day after the government changed heads of security agencies. Police said they suspected al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab were behind the attack, in which mortar rounds landed on homes in Wadajir district, in the vicinity of Mogadishu airport.

