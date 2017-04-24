Militants Kill Somali Intelligence Officer Outside His Home
Somalia's al Shabaab gunmen shot and killed a senior national intelligence officer in front of his house in the capital Mogadishu on Thursday, police and militants said, in the latest such incident by the group. The security officer, who was involved in conducting security operations against the group, was sitting in front of his house without his body guards when armed militants shot him to death, police officer Ibrahim Nur said.
