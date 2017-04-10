Marin Voice: Creating an American force for peace and understanding

Old enough to remember civics classes? Taught to use logic and deductive reasoning? Groomed to think critically and demand evidence? Wonder why so many watch Fox, initially to be launched as GOP News? Notice how Fox repeatedly howls patriotic sounding simplistic solutions as lures? Plants psychological traps that snare audiences? Deceptively parrots opinion mouthers as news sources and can't afford fact checkers? Give many more patriotic Americans a chance to service the needs of country and world. Let them be full-time teacher aides, volunteers in overworked therapy wards, rehabilitation aides at correctional institutions, hammer swingers, etc.

