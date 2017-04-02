Landmine blast kills two children in southern Somalia
At least two people were killed in a landmine explosion in southern Somalia on Saturday evening, a government official said Sunday. Information Minister for Hirshabelle State Mahad Hassan told Xinhua by phone that the blast at an area near Mahaday district in Middle Shabelle region left two siblings dead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10)
|Mar 27
|Guido
|157
|Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
|It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U...
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|12
|Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som...
|Feb '17
|lol
|1
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10)
|May '16
|Abdellasharif
|188
|Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12)
|Apr '16
|Dacar
|14
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC