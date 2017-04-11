Hijacked Indian cargo ship rescued bu...

Hijacked Indian cargo ship rescued but 8 crew missing

Somali security forces have liberated an Indian cargo ship from the pirates who hijacked it, but only two of the ten-man crew were rescued, authorities in central Somalia said Monday. Abdulahi Ahmed Ali, district commissioner for the pirate-hub region of Hobyo, told local press the "Al Kauser" ship had been held off the Indian Ocean coast near Yemen after the hijacking on March 31. Somali pirates began staging attacks, such as this holding of a fishing vessel passing through the Indian Ocean, in 2005 "We have the boat and two of the crew members but eight other members of the crew are still missing because the pirates took them off the boat," the commissioner said.

