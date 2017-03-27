French ASN says warned repeatedly about safety at Areva foundry
French nuclear regulator ASN on Friday published extracts of a decade's worth of correspondence in which it had warned about safety issues at Areva-owned nuclear foundry Creusot Forge. Commercial production at the foundry has been halted since late 2016 after the ASN discovered manufacturing irregularities and forgery of tracking documentation.
