EU seeks to fix mixed migration challenges in Somalia

The EU has launched two projects worth 10 million euros aimed at addressing the challenges of mixed migration, aspects of stability and reintegration of returnees to spur better migration management in Somalia. A statement from the EU released on Tuesday said the projects based in the southern port city of Kismayu will target Jubaland, Southwest State and Mogadishu.

