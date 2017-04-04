EU seeks to fix mixed migration challenges in Somalia
The EU has launched two projects worth 10 million euros aimed at addressing the challenges of mixed migration, aspects of stability and reintegration of returnees to spur better migration management in Somalia. A statement from the EU released on Tuesday said the projects based in the southern port city of Kismayu will target Jubaland, Southwest State and Mogadishu.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10)
|Mar 27
|Guido
|157
|Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
|It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U...
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|12
|Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som...
|Feb '17
|lol
|1
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10)
|May '16
|Abdellasharif
|188
|Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12)
|Apr '16
|Dacar
|14
