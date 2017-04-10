EU naval force probes hijack of cargo...

EU naval force probes hijack of cargo vessel in Gulf of Aden

The EU naval force in Somalia is investigating reports of possible hijack of a cargo ship over the weekend in the Gulf of Aden amid resurgence of piracy off the coast of Somalia. "EU Naval Force is working with counter-piracy partners to investigate reports of a possible piracy incident involving a cargo vessel on Saturday in the Gulf of the Aden," it said in a statement on Sunday.

