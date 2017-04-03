EU launches re-integration projects w...

EU launches re-integration projects worth 33 million in Somalia

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: World News Report

In an event in Mogadishu on 5 April, five projects under the EU Trust Fund RE-INTEG Programme facilitating reintegration of displaced people were launched. The a 33 million allocated to these projects will ensure access to basic services and promote viable livelihoods for 300,000 people in displacement affected communities countrywide, including those affected by the drought.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10) Mar 27 Guido 157
News Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh... Mar 15 Texxy 1
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar 6 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som... Feb '17 lol 1
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10) May '16 Abdellasharif 188
News Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12) Apr '16 Dacar 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,109 • Total comments across all topics: 280,083,698

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC