EU launches re-integration projects worth 33 million in Somalia
In an event in Mogadishu on 5 April, five projects under the EU Trust Fund RE-INTEG Programme facilitating reintegration of displaced people were launched. The a 33 million allocated to these projects will ensure access to basic services and promote viable livelihoods for 300,000 people in displacement affected communities countrywide, including those affected by the drought.
