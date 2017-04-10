East Africa: Indian Seamen Travel Hom...

East Africa: Indian Seamen Travel Home After Somalia Piracy Ordeal

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The seamen on mv AL Kausar were freed from the pirates near Hobyo town, about 660km northeast of the Somali capital Mogadishu. Hobyo District Commissioner Abdullahi Faad said the 10 were hijacked as they sailed from the town's harbour to Kismayu town, 500km south of Mogadishu.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10) Mar 27 Guido 157
News Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh... Mar 15 Texxy 1
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som... Feb '17 lol 1
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10) May '16 Abdellasharif 188
News Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12) Apr '16 Dacar 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,120 • Total comments across all topics: 280,302,970

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC