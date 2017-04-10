Death toll in Somalia blast outside m...

Death toll in Somalia blast outside military base rises to at least 15

Sunday

A car bomb that exploded outside a military base in the Somali capital on Sunday has killed at least 15 people, a military official said. "At least 15 people mostly civilians died in the blast," Major Hussein Nur, a military official, told Reuters.

Chicago, IL

