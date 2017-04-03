Death Toll In Somali Military Base Bo...

Death Toll In Somali Military Base Bomb Attack Rises To At Least 15

5 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

At least 15 people were killed when a car bomb exploded outside a military base in the Somali capital of Mogadishu on Sunday, including some in a van that was destroyed, military officials said. The death toll could rise as a minibus carrying passengers was destroyed in the blast.

