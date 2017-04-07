.com | Top Africa stories: Mugabe, Nigeria, Somalia

.com | Top Africa stories: Mugabe, Ni...

Harare- Zimbabwean opposition parties have vowed that they would not allow President Robert Mugabe to "lead the country from a wheelchair", and threatened to embark on massive street protests to push the southern African country's electoral body to implement key democratic reforms before the 2018 national elections. Cabinet ministers on Monday gave Mugabe a "special massage chair" as a gift at a belated birthday ceremony held at State House.

