Cholera Spreads in Drought-Stricken S...

Cholera Spreads in Drought-Stricken Somalia Amid Famine Threat

10 hrs ago

Cholera is spreading in Somalia, further complicating drought relief efforts as the country teeters on famine. Health officials are complaining about a lack of access to some areas due to security challenges.

