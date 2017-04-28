China supports WFP's drought relief i...

China supports WFP's drought relief in Ethiopia, Somalia

Read more: Xinhuanet

The Chinese government has provided life-saving nutrition assistance worth 8 million U.S. dollars to support the UN World Food Program's response in drought-hit Ethiopia. on Wednesday to bolster its humanitarian work in drought-stricken Somalia where more than 6 million people are food insecure.

Chicago, IL

