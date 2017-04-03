Car bomb rams cafe in Somalia's capital, killing seven: officials
A car bomb rammed into a cafe in the Somali capital Mogadishu near compounds housing government ministries on Wednesday, killing seven people, officials and ambulance services said. Reuters witnesses said the blast destroyed the cafe and damaged another one.
