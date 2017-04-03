Blast outside military base in Somali...

Blast outside military base in Somalia capital wounds three, police say

At least four people were killed when a car bomb exploded outside a military base in the Somali capital of Mogadishu on Sunday, including some in a van that was destroyed, military officials said. The car bomb targeted senior officials leaving the base in a convoy, they said.

