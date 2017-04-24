Banque Misr to open representative of...

Banque Misr to open representative office in Somalia

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Egypt Today

Etreby said that his bank will set up a new office in the coming period, with no mention of a specific time, pointing out that Banque Misr will assist in training the employees working in the six Somali banks operating in Egypt. Today's meeting was also attended by Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt , Gamal Negm, Chairperson of the National Bank of Egypt , Hisham Okasha and Chairman of Banque du Caire, Mounir El Zahid .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10) Mar '17 Guido 157
News Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh... Mar '17 Texxy 1
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar '17 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som... Feb '17 lol 1
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10) May '16 Abdellasharif 188
News Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12) Apr '16 Dacar 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,889 • Total comments across all topics: 280,604,841

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC