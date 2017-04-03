Author who survived 460 days as a hostage in Somalia to speak in Abbotsford

Award-winning author Amanda Lindhout will speak about the strength of the human spirit when she comes to the Abbotsford Arts Centre on April 13. Co-presented by the Centre and Abbotsford Senior Secondary, Lindhout is a New York Times bestselling author, speaker and journalist. Her multiple award-winning memoir, House in the Sky, has been on the bestseller top-10 list for more than three years and her work as a journalist has included feature articles in Macleans, National Post and Flare, with photography for Flare.

