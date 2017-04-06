Australia, New Zealand warn of possible attack in Turkey

By Associated Press Australia and New Zealand warned on Thursday that extremists may be planning an attack on the commemoration of a World War I campaign that is being held in Turkey this month. Somali soldiers prepare to secure the capital on the eve of presidential elections, at a police academy in Mogadishu, Somalia (Credits: AP Photo Australian Veterans Affairs Minister Dan Tehan urged the nearly 500 Australians and New Zealanders registered to travel to Gallipoli, Turkey, to mark ANZAC Day on April 25 to exercise a high degree of caution amid the warning, but offered no specifics about the alleged threat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.