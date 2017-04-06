Australia, New Zealand warn of possib...

Australia, New Zealand warn of possible attack in Turkey

By Associated Press Australia and New Zealand warned on Thursday that extremists may be planning an attack on the commemoration of a World War I campaign that is being held in Turkey this month. Somali soldiers prepare to secure the capital on the eve of presidential elections, at a police academy in Mogadishu, Somalia (Credits: AP Photo Australian Veterans Affairs Minister Dan Tehan urged the nearly 500 Australians and New Zealanders registered to travel to Gallipoli, Turkey, to mark ANZAC Day on April 25 to exercise a high degree of caution amid the warning, but offered no specifics about the alleged threat.

