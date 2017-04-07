At least 20 killed as landmine hit commuter minibus in Somalia

At least 20 passengers were killed when their commuter minibus they were traveling in was hit by a landmine in Lower Shabelle region of southern Somalia on Thursday evening, officials said. Deputy Governor of Lower Shabelle region for Security Affairs Ali Nure Mohamed told reporters that Al-Shabaab militants planted the landmine on the ground to blow up African Union Mission in Somalia vehicles using the road.

