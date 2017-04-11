At least 10 killed in Somali bomb att...

At least 10 killed in Somali bomb attacks

At least five Somali soldiers have been killed and several others injured on Monday in a suicide attack near a military training base in the capital of Mogadishu . "He entered the camp unstopped", whispered an injured soldier with bandages wrapped on his head and leg as he spoke to his mother.

