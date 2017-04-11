At least 10 killed in Somali bomb attacks
At least five Somali soldiers have been killed and several others injured on Monday in a suicide attack near a military training base in the capital of Mogadishu . "He entered the camp unstopped", whispered an injured soldier with bandages wrapped on his head and leg as he spoke to his mother.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10)
|Mar 27
|Guido
|157
|Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
|It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U...
|Mar '17
|Texxy the Indepen...
|12
|Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som...
|Feb '17
|lol
|1
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10)
|May '16
|Abdellasharif
|188
|Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12)
|Apr '16
|Dacar
|14
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC