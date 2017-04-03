As Somali bombings spike, an unlikely saviour steps forward

MOGADISHU: Somali dentist Abdikadir Adem spent all his savings on a battered van to rescue wounded people after he watched neighbours hit by bomb blasts bleed to death in wheelbarrows on a desperate five kilometre dash to hospital. Ten years later, his single van has grown into a fleet of second-hand ambulances whose red, hand-stencilled Aamin Ambulance logo and nasal sirens are instantly recognised on the battle-scarred streets of Mogadishu.

