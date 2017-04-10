Al-Shabab vows 'doubled response' to US move in Somalia
Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, centre, Somalia Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khayre , right , and Defense Minister Abdirashid Abdulahi Mohamed , watch a military unit during celebrations marking the 57th anniversary since Somali military was founded , in Mogadishu, Somalia, Wednesday, April 12, 2017. less Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, centre, Somalia Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khayre , right , and Defense Minister Abdirashid Abdulahi Mohamed , watch a military unit during celebrations marking the ... more Somali women military soldiers march during celebrations marking the 57th anniversary since the force was founded in Mogadishu, Somalia, Wednesday, April 12, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10)
|Mar 27
|Guido
|157
|Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
|It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U...
|Mar '17
|Texxy the Indepen...
|12
|Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som...
|Feb '17
|lol
|1
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10)
|May '16
|Abdellasharif
|188
|Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12)
|Apr '16
|Dacar
|14
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC