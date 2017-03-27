Abducted Somali journalist found alive

Abducted Somali journalist found alive

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Nerve News

Mogadishu, April 3 - A Somali journalist who was abducted on Saturday at gunpoint was found alive on Sunday after being tortured by his kidnappers, media reports said. Hanad Ali Guled, who is working for an independent Goobjoog radio and television station, said he escaped from his abductors after the vehicle they were travelling in developed problems as they tried to move him from one place to another.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10) Mar 27 Guido 157
News Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh... Mar 15 Texxy 1
News It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U... Mar 6 Texxy the Indepen... 12
News Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som... Feb '17 lol 1
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan '17 Fartunlucky 44
Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10) May '16 Abdellasharif 188
News Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12) Apr '16 Dacar 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,743 • Total comments across all topics: 280,010,680

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC