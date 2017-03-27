Abducted Somali journalist found alive

Mogadishu, April 3 - A Somali journalist who was abducted on Saturday at gunpoint was found alive on Sunday after being tortured by his kidnappers, media reports said. Hanad Ali Guled, who is working for an independent Goobjoog radio and television station, said he escaped from his abductors after the vehicle they were travelling in developed problems as they tried to move him from one place to another.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.