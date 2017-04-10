5 soldiers killed in attack at Somalia military academy
At least five Somalia soldiers were killed and 15 others seriously injured after a suicide bomber blew himself up at a military academy west of Somalia's restive capital, Mogadishu on Monday. A military officer said the suicide bomber who was clad in Somalia military uniform sneaked inside the military training camp and detonated explosives from his vest, killing the soldiers who were near him in Mogadishu's Wadajir district.
