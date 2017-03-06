World must 'act fast,' scale up life-saving assistance in drought-hit Somalia - UN

New York, Mar 7 : As a severe drought deepens in Somalia, the risk of famine is looming in the long-troubled country, with about half the population in need of some form of assistance, according to an assessment by United Nations agencies and humanitarian partners. The situation has become significantly worse in the last six months, explained Joseph Contreras, the spokesperson for the UN Assistance Mission in Somalia .

