World has just months to stop starvation in Yemen, Somalia: Red Cross

Women carry firewood on March 15, 2017 as they walk back to a makeshift camp on the outskirts of Baidoa, in the southwestern Bay region of Somalia, where thousands of internally displaced people arrive daily after they fleeing the parched countryside. Women carry firewood on March 15, 2017 as they walk back to a makeshift camp on the outskirts of Baidoa, in the southwestern Bay region of Somalia, where thousands of internally displaced people arrive daily after they fleeing the parched countryside.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.