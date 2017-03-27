Week in pictures: From Somalia drough...

Week in pictures: From Somalia drought to Trump rally

Hunger in Somalia, people forced from their homes in Iraq, violence at a Pro-Trump rally - here is the week in photos. Palestinians try to prevent Israeli troops from detaining a protester during a protest marking Land Day in the West Bank village of Madama, near Nablus.

