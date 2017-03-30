UNICEF decries rise in malnutrition, disease among Somali children
The United Nations Children's Fund on Thursday expressed concern about the rising number of children suffering from severe acute malnutrition and cholera or acute watery diarrhoea -- a combination that killed many children in the famine of 2011. UNICEF Regional Director for Eastern and Southern Africa Leila Pakkala said over 18,400 cases of cholera/AWD had been reported since the beginning of the year, far surpassing the 15,600 cases reported in all of 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10)
|Mar 27
|Guido
|157
|Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
|It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U...
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|12
|Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som...
|Feb '17
|lol
|1
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10)
|May '16
|Abdellasharif
|188
|Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12)
|Apr '16
|Dacar
|14
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC