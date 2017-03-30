UNICEF decries rise in malnutrition, ...

UNICEF decries rise in malnutrition, disease among Somali children

The United Nations Children's Fund on Thursday expressed concern about the rising number of children suffering from severe acute malnutrition and cholera or acute watery diarrhoea -- a combination that killed many children in the famine of 2011. UNICEF Regional Director for Eastern and Southern Africa Leila Pakkala said over 18,400 cases of cholera/AWD had been reported since the beginning of the year, far surpassing the 15,600 cases reported in all of 2016.

