UN says drought displaces 444,000 Somalis in 4 months

Severe drought which is ravaging Somalia has displaced more than 444,000 people from their homes since November 2016, the UN humanitarian agency said on Friday. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs warned that the risk of famine in 2017 remains severe as drought conditions continue to worsen.

