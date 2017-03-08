UN humanitarian chief warns of famine...

UN humanitarian chief warns of famine crisis, urges global action

5 hrs ago

Somali girls line up at a feeding centre in a camp in Mogadishu on Feb. 25. The world faces the largest humanitarian crisis since the United Nations was founded in 1945 with more than 20 million people in four countries facing starvation and famine, the UN humanitarian chief said Friday. Stephen O'Brien told the UN Security Council that "without collective and co-ordinated global efforts, people will simply starve to death" and "many more will suffer and die from disease."

Chicago, IL

