UN: 20 million face starvation, disease
Somalia and three other countries desperately need aid to save more than 20 million people from starvation and diseases, the United Nations said. UN humanitarian chief Stephen O'Brien pleaded with the world to come to the rescue of Kenya, Yemen, South Sudan and Somalia.
