U.S. steps up in Somalia as al-Shabab proves a stubborn foe
With frequent suicide bombings and assaults on Somalia's hotels and military targets, the Islamic extremist group al-Shabab has proved more resilient than expected, leading President Donald Trump's administration to pursue wider military involvement here as current strategies, including drone attacks, are not enough, security experts say. Senior U.S. officials have said the Pentagon wants to expand the military's efforts to battle the al-Qaida-linked group.
