Turkey steps up fight in Somalia with its biggest ever military base abroad

11 hrs ago

Turkey will join the fight to defeat Somalia's al-Qaeda faction by building its largest ever military base abroad in the East African country. The $50 million base in Mogadishu will open in April and will help the Somali government train 500 new troops a year to fight al-Shabaab rebels .

Chicago, IL

