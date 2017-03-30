Trump signs off on the Pentagon carrying out offensive strikes in Somalia

Somali security officers secure the scene of a suicide car explosion in front of the national theater in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Feisal Omar President Trump has approved new kinds of operations for the U.S. military in Somalia, the Pentagon said Thursday, setting the stage for a wider American role in the war there as U.S. troops team directly with Somali soldiers in offensive operations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.