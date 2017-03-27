Trump grants U.S. military more autho...

Trump grants U.S. military more authority to attack militants in Somalia

Thursday

The White House has granted the U.S. military broader authority to carry out strikes in Somalia against al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab militants, the Pentagon said on Thursday. Last Friday, the head of U.S. forces in Africa said that greater ability to fight the militants would lead to more flexibility and quicker targeting.

