Trump authorizes Pentagon to conduct offensive strikes against al-Shabab in Somalia

President Donald Trump has authorized the military to target al-Qaida-linked militants in Somalia more aggressively, the Pentagon said Thursday. The new authorization will allow the United States to conduct offensive counterterrorism airstrikes against al-Shabab in the east African nation without seeking prior presidential approval, said Navy Capt.

