Terrorist group al-Shabab delivers food relief to drought-stricken Somalia

14 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

Internally displaced Somali people are seen outside their shelter after fleeing from drought stricken regions at a makeshift camp in Baidoa, west of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, on March 26, 2017. Photo courtesy of Reuters/Feisal Omar The Somalia-based Islamist militant group al-Shabab is distributing food to drought-stricken residents in southern parts of the war-torn country, as fears of impending famine grow.

