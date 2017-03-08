Somaliland Opens 30-year-old Mass Gra...

Somaliland Opens 30-year-old Mass Graves From Civil War

Read more: Voice of America

Using metal hand tools, a team of forensic investigators scrapes away soil covering a mass grave in the town of Berbera, Somaliland. Nearly two meters below are the bodies of 17 men who are believed to have been rounded up, shot and dumped here nearly 30 years ago.

