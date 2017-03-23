Somalia's President Appeals for Famine Assistance
"Almost half of my people are facing acute food shortages and about 15 percent are facing famine," President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, known as Farmajo, told the U.N. Security Council. "I am truly saddened by this situation, as the Somali people are proud, generous, hardworking and truly resilient," he said via a video link from Nairobi.
