Somalia's new prime minister names 26-minister cabinet

Somalia's new prime minister named a 26-strong cabinet on Tuesday, including a former foreign affairs chief as finance minister and a BBC journalist as the country's top diplomat. Somalia's newly elected President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo and his wife Zeinab Abdi applaud during his inauguration ceremony in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, February 22, 2017.

