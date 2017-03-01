Somalia: UAE Envoy Recalled in Effort...

Somalia: UAE Envoy Recalled in Effort to Mend Strained Relation

United Arab Emirates Ambassador to Somalia Mohammed Ahmed Othman Al Hammadi has been recalled back to the country in what a source at the Embassy says is a move by the Gulf country to mend relations with the new administration in Mogadishu. A source has told Radio Dalsan that Al Hammadi left for the UAE this week and is expected to be replaced by a new Ambassador.

Chicago, IL

