Somalia: Nutrition centre sees big increase in malnourished children

The number of severely malnourished children seeking urgent, life-saving treatment is on the rise at a nutritional centre in Somalia supported by the International Committee of the Red Cross . Drought is tightening its grip on the Horn of Africa nation, leading to fears of famine.

