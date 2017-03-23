Somalia: New Govt Could Fast Track Am...

Somalia: New Govt Could Fast Track Amisom Exit

The newly elected leader of Somalia President Abdullahi Mohamed Farmaajo, has offered a glimmer of hope in the plan by African peacekeepers to quit the country by December 2020. There is a general optimism within the African Union Mission in Somalia rank and file, that President Farmaajo who was elected on February 8, is likely to unite his country's security forces - divided on regional and clan lines - faster than was anticipated.

Chicago, IL

