Somalia: New Govt Could Fast Track Amisom Exit
The newly elected leader of Somalia President Abdullahi Mohamed Farmaajo, has offered a glimmer of hope in the plan by African peacekeepers to quit the country by December 2020. There is a general optimism within the African Union Mission in Somalia rank and file, that President Farmaajo who was elected on February 8, is likely to unite his country's security forces - divided on regional and clan lines - faster than was anticipated.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Families plead for Somali pirates to release sh...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
|It Begins 90 Somalis, 2 Kenyans Deported From U...
|Mar 6
|Texxy the Indepen...
|12
|What Makes Somalis So Different? (Dec '10)
|Mar 4
|rok
|154
|Former prime minister, a U.S. citizen, wins Som...
|Feb '17
|lol
|1
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan '17
|Fartunlucky
|44
|Imam Ahmad ibn Ibrahim al-Ghazi: Who was? (Mar '10)
|May '16
|Abdellasharif
|188
|Minnesota Case Re-Opens Wounds Among Somalis (Oct '12)
|Apr '16
|Dacar
|14
