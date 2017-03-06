Somalia Drought Brings Widespread Foo...

Somalia Drought Brings Widespread Food Shortage

A Somalia drought is affecting about half the African country's population, at least 6.2 million, leading to a deep food shortage there. Somalia Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire said 110 people died of hunger over a two-day span in one region because of the drought, National Public Radio reported .

Chicago, IL

