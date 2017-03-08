Somalia: At Least 10 Feared Killed in...

Somalia: At Least 10 Feared Killed in Explosions

The first incident occurred when a vehicle laden with explosives smashed into an army centre in Wadajir District in South Mogadishu. Later, another vehicle packed with explosive materials exploded along Maka-al-Mukarrama Avenue that links Villa Somalia, the state house in Mogadishu and the Adan Abdulle International Airport.

